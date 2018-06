Akpos was in church one Sunday. He had to go to the bathroom so he told his mother, "Mommy, I want to piss?"The mother said, "Son don't say piss in church. Next time you have to piss, say, 'whisper' because it is more polite."The next Sunday, the little boy was sitting by his father this time, and once again, he had to go to the bathroom. He told his father, "Daddy I want to whisper?"The father said, "OK. Here, whisper in my ear."