Jun 13, 2018, 11:57 PM
Topic: #Joke: Football Dream (Read 200 times)
joker
Freelancer
Posts: 966
N
#Joke: Football Dream
«
on:
Aug 05, 2014, 11:31 PM
Akpos went to the doctor, "Doctor every night in my dream, I am always playing football."
Doctor say, "Take these pills, they will help you sleep better."
Akpos replies, "I can't take them, tonight is the final game."
