Author Topic: #Joke: Football Dream  (Read 200 times)

#Joke: Football Dream
« on: Aug 05, 2014, 11:31 PM »
Akpos went to the doctor, "Doctor every night in my dream, I am always playing football."

Doctor say, "Take these pills, they will help you sleep better."

Akpos replies, "I can't take them, tonight is the final game."
