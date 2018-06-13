Akpos and a little girl are playing. Akpos pulls down his shorts and says, "I have one of these and you don't."The little girl starts crying and crying and runs home to her mother.The next day, Akpos and the girl are playing together again. Once again Akpos points to his private parts and says, "I have one of these and you don't."But this time the little girl just keeps on playing."How come you're not crying today," asks Akpos."My mother told me," says the little girl, pulling up her dress, "that with one of these, I can get as many of those as I want."