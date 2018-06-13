When Akpos was studying law at the University College of London, a white professor, whose last name was Peters, disliked him intensely and always displayed prejudice and animosity towards him.Also, because Akpos never lowered his head when addressing him as he expected, there were always “arguments” and confrontations.One day, Mr. Peters was having lunch at the dining room of the University, and Akpos came along with his tray and sat next to the professor. The professor said, “Mr Akpos, you do not understand. A pig and a bird do not sit together to eat.”Akpos looked at him as a parent would a rude child and calmly replied, “You do not worry professor. I’ll fly away,” and he went and sat at another table.Mr. Peters, reddened with rage, decided to take revenge on the next test paper, but Akpos responded brilliantly to all questions.Mr. Peters, unhappy and frustrated, asked him the following question. “Mr Akpos, if you were walking down the street and found a package, and within was a bag of wisdom and another bag with a lot of money, which one would you take?”Without hesitating, Akpos responded, “The one with the money, of course.”Mr. Peters , smiling sarcastically said, “I, in your place, would have taken the wisdom, don’t you think?”Akpos shrugged indifferently and responded, “Each one takes what he doesn’t have.”