#Joke: Prostitute's Grave
A famous prostitute died. People were confused as to what should be written on her grave.

Finally, on the advice of a wise man, they wrote: “AT LAST SHE SLEPT ALONE!”


Re: #Joke: Prostitute's Grave
LOL. I wonder where she'll be now. I just hope it is nt hell. THis is just very hillarious
