The Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi FUAM invites applications from suitably qualified candidates for admission into Remedial Programme for 2014/2015 academic session.
.
Eligibility:
Only candidates with minimum of five [ 5 ] Ordinary Level (GCE, WASC, SSC, NECO and NABTEB) credits in English, Chemistry, Biology, Physics and Mathematics are eligible for admission into the remedial programme.
.
Method of Application:
Applicants are required to log to the University website .:: University of Agriculture Makurdi ::.
and create an account online by providing your emails and choosing a password.
.
Upon creating the account, a unique application number will be issued to the applicant. Copy the application number in a save place (Do not delete the email that will be sent to you). It is your reference number throughout your application. Follow the instructions on the Payment Slip and use any of our payment platform to pay the a non-refundable application fee of N5,000 (Five Thousand Naira) only
.
A confirmation slip will be issued to you containing a 14-digit unique number as Payment Identification Number (PIN) which will enable you continue your application.
.
Please ensure this number is on the slip printed (Call our helpline if you have a challenge). Return to your application online and complete your application. Ensure you have your O’Level result and your referee email.
.
Payment Options for Fees/Charges: Applicants have three payment options. The options are:
.
1) Internet Banking: Go to the University website and follow the instruction on our website to make your payment on the portal using your bank ATM card.
2) Mobile Banking: Use your ATM card on a mobile device (i.e. internet ready handset, ipad, etc.) on the portal fees.uam.edu.ng/epay to pay your fees/charges. Follow the instruction at uam.edu.ng/Uampay-Details
3) Bank Branch: Go to any branch (nation wide) of Zenith Bank Plc, UBA Plc, Union Bank Plc and Skye Bank Plc to pay the fees. There is a video and text instructions/guidelines on how to make payment using the three options on our website
uam.edu.ng/Uampay-Details
.
Note: Follow the instructions online for details.
.
Best of luck To You all…