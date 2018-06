One day, a girl called her boyfriend from school and this is how the conversation went...GIRL:Hello sweetheart.BOYFRIEND: Hello baby. How you doing?GIRL: I'm good. I just want to make a request.BOYFRIEND: Ok, go on.GIRLFRIEND: All my wears are getting tight and outdated. I need to change my wardrobe. Can you help me?BOYFRIEND: No problem. l will send a carpenter to your school to do it for you.