One day in Lagos at a busy bus stop, a beautiful young woman named Tina, who was wearing a tight leather skirt was waiting for a bus. As the bus stopped and it was her turn to get on, she became aware that her skirt was too tight to allow her leg to come up to the height of the first step of the bus.Slightly embarrassed and with a quick smile to the bus driver, Tina reached behind her to unzip her skirt a little, thinking that this would give her enough slack to raise her leg.She tried to take the step, only to discover that she couldn't. So, a little more embarrassed, she once again reached behind her to unzip her skirt a little more, and for the second time attempted the step.Once again, much to her chagrin, she could not raise her leg. With a little smile to the driver, Tina again reached behind to unzip a little more and again was unable to take the step.About this time, a large man, Dave, who was standing behind her, picked her up easily by the waist and placed her gently on the step of the bus. She went ballistic and turned to the kindly Dave and screeched, ''How dare you touch my body! I don't even know you!''Dave smiled and drawled, ''Well, ma'am, normally I would agree with you, but after you unzipped my fly three times, I kinda figured that we were friends.''