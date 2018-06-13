The kind of status we would be updating on social media (BBM, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) if we were in the times of Adam, Noah, Abraham, Moses, etc:Princess: Guys its scary, Lot's wife just turned into a pillar of salt! #shakingB'jayB: Just chilling in 1st class at Noah's ark, the view here is fantastic. But this Lions keep staring at me. #weirdDamiflex: Chilling with Moses by Mt Sinai... Miracles be going down here. #miraclethingsKemikollz: Eve and hubby got banished. O, they ate the forbidden fruit. I mean who does that? #smhJacob's status: Can't believe I served her father for 14 years just to get her... Luv u Rachel. #TinsWeDo4LovePweetykemi: Some people are so cruel! Cain, how could you kill your own brother? #RIPAbel. Your brother is #dorowickedOne of Jesus' disciples post: What a long day... Walking and preaching the gospel. Now hanging out with Jesus and chilling with my brothers. This guys are funny... LLP! (Laffin Like Pharaoh)Isaac: Damn, dad nearly sacrificed me! O.o... Lolz #selfiewithramThe two thieves beside Jesus be like: Chilling with the king of d Jews! #calvarythingzHorlayhemmi Swagilicious: Can't believe Elisha just allowed bears to eat up those children! #Likeseriously?flex*Samson*fist*: The chick sold me out... I'm going to bring the roof down on this party! #doroAngryKevin D Finest: Judas did what??? That bro ain't loyal. #smh#Dejavu: Jesus just turned water to wine, I go drink away my sorrow... #doroshayo#Jason Stackhouse: This pharaoh na baaad guy!!!! Crossing the #redsea on point... #doroEscapeYou can add yours too in the comment box below...