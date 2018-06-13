At bedtime one night, the wife became aware that her husband was touching her in a most unusual manner. He started by running his hand across her shoulders, the small of her back and then over her breasts, touching them lightly.He proceeded to run his hand gently down her side, sliding his hand over her stomach, and then down the other side to a point below her waist. He continued on, gently feeling her hips, first up one side and down the other. His hand ran further down the outside of her thighs. His gentle probing then started up the inside of her left thigh, stopped and then did the same to her right thigh.The wife was squirming with desire when her husband suddenly stopped and rolled over to his side of the bed. "Why are you stopping, darling?" she whispered.He whispered back, "I found the remote!"