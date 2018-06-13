Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: The Frog  (Read 218 times)

joker

#Joke: The Frog
« on: Aug 08, 2014, 09:31 PM »
A biology teacher draws a frog on the board:

TEACHER: Who can tell me what I just drew on the board?

AKPOS: (raises his hand and stood up) You sir!

Akpos has been expelled from school.


Shola Sholaz

Re: #Joke: The Frog
« Reply #1 on: Aug 14, 2014, 10:44 PM »
He deserves it.
