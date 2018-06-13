Jun 13, 2018, 11:53 PM
The InfoStride Forum
»
ENTERTAINMENT and ADVENTURE
»
Jokes and Comedy
»
#Joke: The Frog
Author
Topic: #Joke: The Frog (Read 218 times)
#Joke: The Frog
A biology teacher draws a frog on the board:
TEACHER: Who can tell me what I just drew on the board?
AKPOS: (raises his hand and stood up) You sir!
Akpos has been expelled from school.
Re: #Joke: The Frog
He deserves it.
