Two prostitutes were riding around town with a sign on top of their car which said: "TWO PROSTITUTES --$50.00."A policeman, seeing the sign, stopped them and told them they'd either have to remove the sign or go to jail. Just at that time, another car passed with a sign saying: "JESUS SAVES." One of the girls asked the cop, "Why don't you stop them?!""Well, that's a little different," the cop smiled. "Their sign pertains to religion."So the two ladies of the night frowned as they took their sign down and drove off. The following day found the same cop in the area when he noticed the two ladies driving around with a large sign on their car again. Figuring he had an easy bust, he began to catch up with them when he noticed the new sign which read: "TWO ANGELS SEEKING PETER --$50.00."