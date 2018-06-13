While preparing for WAEC, Boateng told Akpos to pay some amount of money so that he would see a native doctor. According to him, once the exams commenced no one would be able to see them cheating. Akpos paid to him and when the exams commenced, Akpos was whispering and urging Boateng to lead the way.Of course Boateng didn't do anything but when the pressure got too much, he mustered some courage, walked to the front of the hall, opened his bag, brought out his book and strolled back to his seat. His confidence obviously confused the invigilator who assumed he had just gone to pick a pen.Immediately he sat down, Akpos leapt to his feet and sauntered to the front of the class to get his notebook but this time the invigilator was watching closely and as he strolled back to his seat with his book, the invigilator screamed at him, "STOP! What do you want to use that book for?"Akpos turned in surprise and asked, "Sir! Are you seeing me?"