#Joke: Aladdin Lamp
«
on:
Aug 12, 2014, 01:31 PM
WIFE: I found an aladdin's lamp today.
HUSBAND: Wow, what did you ask for?
WIFE: I told the genie to increase your brain capacity times ten.
HUSBAND: Oh, has he done it?
WIFE: Nothing multiplies Zero.
Re: #Joke: Aladdin Lamp
«
Reply #1 on:
Aug 14, 2014, 09:51 PM
Ouch! lol . The husband will have to pack her loads out of the house. This is very harsh
