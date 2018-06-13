Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: Aladdin Lamp  (Read 334 times)

joker

#Joke: Aladdin Lamp
« on: Aug 12, 2014, 01:31 PM »
WIFE: I found an aladdin's lamp today.

HUSBAND: Wow, what did you ask for?

WIFE: I told the genie to increase your brain capacity times ten.

HUSBAND: Oh, has he done it?

WIFE: Nothing multiplies Zero.
Logged

Shola Sholaz

Re: #Joke: Aladdin Lamp
« Reply #1 on: Aug 14, 2014, 09:51 PM »
Ouch! lol . The husband will have to pack her loads out of the house. This is very harsh
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 