A woman was having intercourse with her lover in her apartment, 20 stories high. Suddenly she heard her husband arrive. She told her lover, stay like a statue and don't move!
HUSBAND: Who is this?
WIFE: This is a robot I bought to have intercourse with when you're travelling.
HUSBAND: Ok, let's have intercourse now.
WIFE: No sweetheart, yesterday I got my period. So I will go and make a cup of coffee for you.
After she left the husband said to himself, "Damn it! I'm so horny, I will f**k this robot!"
He tried having intercourse with the robot. The lover started talking in a metallic robotic way, "SYSTEM ERROR! WRONG HOLE! SYSTEM ERROR! WRONG HOLE!"
HUSBAND: Damn! This robot is not working properly. I'm throwing it out of the window.
The lover realized that he was on the 20th floor, so he said, "SOFTWARE UPDATED PLEASE TRY AGAIN!"