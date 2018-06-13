A woman takes her 16-year-old daughter to the doctor. The doctor says, "Okay, Mrs. James, what's the problem?"The mother says, "It's my daughter Darla. She keeps getting these cravings, she's putting on weight, and is sick most mornings."The doctor gives Darla a good examination, then turns to the mother and says, "Well, I don't know how to tell you this, but your Darla is pregnant- about 4 months, would be my guess."The mother says, "Pregnant?! She can't be, she has never ever been left alone with a man! Have you, Darla?"Darla replies, "No mother! I've never even kissed a man!"The doctor walked over to the window and just stares out it. About five minutes pass and finally the mother says, "Is there something wrong out there doctor?"The doctor replies, "No, not really, it's just that the last time anything like this happened, a star appeared in the east and three wise men came over the hill. I'll be damned if I'm going to miss it this time!"