Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: UNIABUJA Post Utme Form 2014 - Exam Date, Registratim Details  (Read 254 times)

femifemzy3

UNIABUJA Post Utme Form 2014 - Exam Date, Registratim Details
« on: Aug 13, 2014, 12:35 PM »
UNIABUJA Post Utme 2014 form is out. The University of Abuja (UNIABUJA) invites prospective students who chose the University as their first or second choice Institution and scored a minimum of 180 in the 2014 JAMB UTME to a screening exercise.
.
Registration process can be seen on the website.
.
Best of luck to you all ...
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 