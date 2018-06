During English class, the teacher asked akpos to spell plantain and the following conversations took place:TEACHER: Hey Akpos, spell plantain?AKPOS: Which of the plantain should I spell?TEACHER: What difference does it make come? Just spell it!AKPOS: We have ripe plantain and unripe plantain; the ripe one when fried becomes "DODO", the unripe one when fried becomes "CHIPS" and if you roast it, it becomes "BOOLI". So which one should I spell?