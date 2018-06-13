I went to the supermarket to pick something to eat and as I was walking down the isle, I noticed this man staring at me. I looked at him and kept walking to the front counter to pick a bottled water and gala.
As I picked them and turned to go to the counter, the same man was right in front of my face! I tried to give him some of my love so I smiled and said, "Hi!" then I went on to get a can coke.
But the man followed me. I was getting a little nervous and mad because he was following me. I asked him what he wanted, He finally responded and said, "I am sorry for staring but you look just like my youngest son... We just buried him two weeks ago."
I felt stupid for getting mad as I expressed my sincerity to him. He said it was fine as he knows that his son is with the lord. Then he asked me to do him a favour.
I said, "Sure, if I can."
He said he was a bit sad that his son never said goodbye to him before passing on. He asked me to get in line behind him and as he left the store I should say "Goodbye dad", so that he could have a sense of closure.
Though his request was weird, I however agreed to grant them. So as he collected his bags from the cashier and walked away, I said, "Bye Dad!"
He turned and said, "Bye my dear son."
When the cashier calculated my bill, she said the total was N11,250!
I shouted "What?!!! Can you please explain how a bottle of N70 water, N50 gala and N100 can coke will sum to such amount?"
She said "Your dad said you are paying for his bill too."
I almost fainted!