I went to the supermarket to pick something to eat and as I was walking down the isle, I noticed this man staring at me. I looked at him and kept walking to the front counter to pick a bottled water and gala.As I picked them and turned to go to the counter, the same man was right in front of my face! I tried to give him some of my love so I smiled and said, "Hi!" then I went on to get a can coke.But the man followed me. I was getting a little nervous and mad because he was following me. I asked him what he wanted, He finally responded and said, "I am sorry for staring but you look just like my youngest son... We just buried him two weeks ago."I felt stupid for getting mad as I expressed my sincerity to him. He said it was fine as he knows that his son is with the lord. Then he asked me to do him a favour.I said, "Sure, if I can."He said he was a bit sad that his son never said goodbye to him before passing on. He asked me to get in line behind him and as he left the store I should say "Goodbye dad", so that he could have a sense of closure.Though his request was weird, I however agreed to grant them. So as he collected his bags from the cashier and walked away, I said, "Bye Dad!"He turned and said, "Bye my dear son."When the cashier calculated my bill, she said the total was N11,250!I shouted "What?!!! Can you please explain how a bottle of N70 water, N50 gala and N100 can coke will sum to such amount?"She said "Your dad said you are paying for his bill too."I almost fainted!