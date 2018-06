A young newly-wed couple were always quarrelling. At last, the wife decided that she will go back to her parents.She said angrily to her husband, ''I must go to my parents. I can't stay with you again!''Her husband replied, ''Good! I'm also tired of staying with you. Here, have it; this is the money for your travelling expenses. Now go!"She counted the money and asked her husband while subbing, ''WHERE IS THE MONEY FOR THE RETURN TICKET?''