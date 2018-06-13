A woman and her 10 year-old son were riding in a taxi in Lagos. It was raining and all the prostitutes were standing under a canopy."Mom," said the boy, "what are all those women doing?""They're waiting for their husbands to get off work." she replied.The taxi driver turns around and says, "Jeez lady! Why don't you tell him the truth? They are hookers, boy! They have intercourse with men for money."The little boy's eyes get wide and he says, "Is that true, Mom?"His mother, glaring hard at the driver, answers in the affirmative.After a few minutes, the kid asks, "Mom, what happens to the babies those women have?""Most of them become taxi drivers." she said.