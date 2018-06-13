There were three guys, Thambo, Gyan and Akpos, they were all in the desert where they walked many miles.Finally they walked upon a lunchpack that someone lost while hiking in the desert. In the lunchpack, there was a big bottle of water, a large piece of meat and a big piece of bread. Unfortunately, there wasn't enough to feed the three men, so they came to an agreement that they should sleep on it and whoever has the best dream will win the food.The next morning when they awoke, Akpos and Thambo looked at Gyan and asked, "What did you dream of?"Gyan said, "I dreamt I visited the queen in her royal palace."They both were amused by his dream. Next, Gyan and Akpos looked at Thambo and asked, "What did you dream of?"He told them, "I dreamt that I was part of the Real Madrid team that won the Champions League last season."They were amused by his dream. Thambo and Gyan looked at Akpos and asked, "What did you dream of?"Akpos looked them in the eyes and said, "I dreamt that I was in this dry desert and while walking, I stumbled across this lunchpack. So I looked inside and found 1 bottled water, 1 big piece of meat and a big piece of bread. And since I felt hungry in my dream, I ate it all"Thambo and Gyan, realising this wasn't a dream, checked the lunchpack but to their dismay, found out the it was empty.