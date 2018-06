Akpos walks into a clinic to have his blood type taken. The nurse goes about taking the blood sample from his finger.After finishing, she looks around for a piece of cotton to wipe away the excess blood. She couldn't find the cotton wool, so she looks innocently at Akpos and takes his finger and sucks it.Akpos is so pleased, then he asks with a wide smile on his face, "Please I desire to have a urine test done too."