Jun 13, 2018, 11:54 PM
#Joke: Bad Mother
Topic: #Joke: Bad Mother (Read 244 times)
joker
#Joke: Bad Mother
Aug 15, 2014, 05:31 PM
A boy by chance enters into his mum's room and saw her mum giving his dad a blow job.
The boy, disgusted, looks at his mum, and says, "And you scold me for sucking my thumb."
