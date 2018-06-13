Pages: [1]   Go Down

#Joke: Bad Mother
A boy by chance enters into his mum's room and saw her mum giving his dad a blow job.

The boy, disgusted, looks at his mum,  and says, "And you scold me for sucking my thumb."


