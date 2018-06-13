An American doctor says, "Medicine in my country is so advanced that we can take a kidney out of one man, put it in another and have him looking for work in six weeks!"A British doctor says, "That is nothing, we can take a lung out of one person, put it in another and have him looking for work in four weeks!"A Canadian doctor says, "In my country, medicine is so advanced that we can take half a heart out of one person, put it in another and have them both looking for work in two weeks."A Ghanaian doctor, not to be outdone, says, "You guys are way behind. We just took a man with no brain, made him President and now the whole country is looking for work!"