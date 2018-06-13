An American doctor says, "Medicine in my country is so advanced that we can take a kidney out of one man, put it in another and have him looking for work in six weeks!"
A British doctor says, "That is nothing, we can take a lung out of one person, put it in another and have him looking for work in four weeks!"
A Canadian doctor says, "In my country, medicine is so advanced that we can take half a heart out of one person, put it in another and have them both looking for work in two weeks."
A Ghanaian doctor, not to be outdone, says, "You guys are way behind. We just took a man with no brain, made him President and now the whole country is looking for work!"