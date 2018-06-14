The University of Lagos Distance Learning Institute has published the results and admission list from the recently organized 2013/2014 UNILAG DLI interactive session.
Applicants can now check their result and admission status on the Unilag dli result checker portal.
How To Check:
Follow the steps below to check both the result and admission list;
1) Visit the unilag dli admission status checking website via the link below,
.DLI Admission Status
2) Enter your Application Number in space provided,
3) Then hit the Submit button.
4) Your Admission status and Exam score will appear on your screen.
Best of luck To You all UNILAG DLI Applicants…