(NYSC) has announced the suspension of the scheduled second stream orientation programme for 2014 Batch ‘B‘ Corps Members posted in some states billed to start on Monday September 1 due to the dreaded Ebola virus disease in the country.The Director General of NYSC, Brig Gen Johnson Olawumi who made the announcement, said that the corps members deployed to Adamawa, Bauchi, Jigawa, Borno, Gombe, and Yobe States will be affected by the directive.Olawumi assured the prospective corps members that they would not suffer unduly as the NYSC would ensure that they were not cheated in any way by staying longer than necessary at home.Further directives will be given to the affected corps members in due time.