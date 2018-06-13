Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: Computer Ladies  (Read 284 times)

#Joke: Computer Ladies
« on: Aug 16, 2014, 01:31 PM »
Technically, there are 7 TYPES OF LADIES:

1. HARD DISK lady: Remembers everything forever.

2. RAM lady: Forgets about you the moment you turn off.

3. SCREENSAVER lady: Just for looking.

4. INTERNET lady: Difficult to access.

5. SERVER lady: Always busy when needed

6. MULTIMEDIA lady: Looks beautiful but you can only look.

7. VIRUS lady: This type of lady is normally called 'WIFE', once enters your system, never leaves even if the system is formatted.

You can give other types in the comment box below..


