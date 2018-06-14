This is to inform all the candidates that participated in the Federal polytechnic, Ilaro post UTME screening exercise for the 2014/2015 academic session that the management of the institution has released the results of candidates that participated in the screening exercise.
Federal Polytechnic Ilaro post UTME results have been successfully uploaded online.
How to Check Federal Polytechnic Ilaro post UTME Result:
a. Go to Federal Poly Ilaro post UTME result checking portal at CollegePortal - Admissions
b. Click on ‘Check Screening Exam Result’ at the top of the page
c. Finally, enter your application number where required
d. Finally, click submit to access your Federal Polytechnic Ilaro post UTME result.