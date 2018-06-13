Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: Blind Taxi Driver  (Read 285 times)

joker

#Joke: Blind Taxi Driver
« on: Aug 18, 2014, 03:31 PM »
Two taxis crashed into each other.

"What's the matter with you?" shouted the driver of one. "Are you blind?"

"Blind ?" said the other driver. "I hit you, didn't I?"


Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 