On the first day of a parachute training, Akpos listened attentively to the instructor. The instructor told them to start preparing for landing at 300 feetAKPOS: How am I supposed to know when I'm at 300 feet?INSTRUCTOR: That's a good question. When you get to 300 feet, you can recognize the faces of people on the ground.AKPOS: (After thinking for sometime) What if there is nobody I know on the ground?