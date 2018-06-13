A young wife, who was becoming frustrated with her young husbands constant demands for intercourse, decides to make a schedule for him, to cut down on the amount of times that they will have to make love for the rest of their marriage.While getting ready for work, she writes on a piece of paper, "Honey, you know I love you, but your never ending requests for intercourse are leaving me drained and really tired. So I propose that we only have intercourse on days that start with the letter 'T', to minimise the frequency of our lovemaking sessions. Don't be mad at me honey, just understand where I am coming from, and let me know if my request is too demanding of you."On her way out the door, she uses a refrigerator magnet and sticks the note to the fridge door, hoping that her intercourse craved husband will be understanding and accepting of her proposal when he reads it.Upon returning home, she glances at the refrigerator and notices that her note has been replaced with a note from her husband that reads, "Baby, I didn't realise that I was putting you under so much pressure and I'm sorry. I accept your proposal and have even taken the extra step of listing at the bottom of this letter, those days starting with the letter 'T' to make sure that we are on the same page.1. TUESDAY2. THURSDAY3. TODAY4. TOMORROWP.S: I love you too, and remember it's still TODAY, I am waiting for you upstairs!!!"