A Community pastor was getting tired of hearing his congregation confess of adultery every time. So, he told the community to adopt saying they have "fallen" and not go into details, as he would understand.Some weeks later, the old Pastor died and a new pastor from outside the town was sworn in.Everyday, people go to him and say they have fallen. The new pastor, being concerned and not knowing what's going on called the village chief and said to him, "I think you should get the pavements fixed, people tell me that they have fallen everyday."The Chief laughed hysterically knowing exactly what it means."Don't laugh" says the new pastor. "Your wife fell 7 times this week!"The chief fainted!!!