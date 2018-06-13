Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: The Mad Man  (Read 306 times)

joker

#Joke: The Mad Man
« on: Aug 20, 2014, 05:31 PM »
In a mental hospital, a mad man chases the senior doctor with a knife.

The doctor runs for dear life until he gets to a dead end.

The mad man stops and says, "Take the knife, it's your turn to chase me."


Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 