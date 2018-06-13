A lady dozed off in church during a sermon when the preacher decided to switch the topic. Suddenly, the lady snapped out of her slumber and jumped to her feet.She noticed that she was the only one standing. She also noticed the shock on the faces of the entire congregation looking at her including her husband and her son.The stares made her confused until the preacher repeated, “This is your last chance! If you are involve in witchcraft, charms or an occult, STAND UP NOW FOR DELIVERANCE!”The lady fainted!