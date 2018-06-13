Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: Car Names  (Read 247 times)

joker

#Joke: Car Names
« on: Aug 21, 2014, 03:31 PM »
Cars do have meanings:

BMW: Brings Me Women.

FIAT: Failure in Italian Automotive Technology.

FORD: For Only Rough Drivers.

HYUNDAI: Hope You Understand Nothing's Drivable And Inexpensive.

VOLVO: Very Odd Looking Vehicular Object.

PORSCHE: Proof Of Rich Spoilt Children Having Everything.

OPEL: Old People Enjoying Life

TOYOTA: The One You Only Trust, Always.

GOLF/GTI: Girls Only Love Fun / Get Them Inside

HONDA: Hanged Over, Now Driving Away.

You can give more names of other cars in the comment box below...
