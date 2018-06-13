Cars do have meanings:BMW: Brings Me Women.FIAT: Failure in Italian Automotive Technology.FORD: For Only Rough Drivers.HYUNDAI: Hope You Understand Nothing's Drivable And Inexpensive.VOLVO: Very Odd Looking Vehicular Object.PORSCHE: Proof Of Rich Spoilt Children Having Everything.OPEL: Old People Enjoying LifeTOYOTA: The One You Only Trust, Always.GOLF/GTI: Girls Only Love Fun / Get Them InsideHONDA: Hanged Over, Now Driving Away.You can give more names of other cars in the comment box below...