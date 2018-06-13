If ladies were banks:
The tall slim ones will be called -- Skye bank
The robust and spacious ones -- Oceanic bank
The ones that move from one relationship to another -- Intercontinental bank
The silent but dangerous ones will be -- First Inland bank
Those who are not cute yet they love being heard -- Bank PHB
Those who stick to one man -- Fidelity bank
Those who seems caring yet debit you massively for every affection -- UBA
Those that go to any extend to make you sad -- Zenith bank
Those who are old yet they don't realize they are no more in vogue -- Union bank
The brief and summarized ones -- Micro Finance Banks
The huge ones that ''stand gidigba for ground' -- First bank;
The beautiful, reserved and homely ones -- Diamond Bank
The ones that must spend their annual vacation abroad even when the husband is broke -- GTBank
The ones with numerous sugar daddies -- Access Bank
The expensive ones -- Standard Chartered Bank
The Independent One -- IBTC
True or False?