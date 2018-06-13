24 hours of steady public power supply is illegal in NigeriaCorruption is legal in Africa.In some African countries like Nigeria, Kenya and Zimbabwe, it is extremely illegal not to embezzle as a political office holder.In Africa, it is illegal to go to court and expect justice to be done. Thinking there would be justice in your mind alone is illegal.In Nigeria, it is illegal to construct roads as an office holder and not put a big sign post of your picture.In Ghana, it is illegal not to buy pants, bra, lipstick, airtime, data subscription for our Ghana girls.In Nigeria, it is illegal to answer a question without you answer with another question.In Nigeria, it is an abomination not to look at the different panty lines showing through the ladies skirts nowadays.In Africa, it is illegal to overtake a big politician with escort with your carYou can add other things that is illegal in the comment box below..