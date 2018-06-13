Pages: [1]   Go Down

#Joke: Maths Class II
« on: Aug 25, 2014, 01:31 PM »
In a Maths class:

TEACHER: If you multiple 2196 by 15 and subtract it by 772 and divide by 11, what will you get?

AKPOS: (he stands up and answers) I'll get it wrong!
