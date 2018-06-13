Jun 13, 2018, 11:51 PM
Author
Topic: #Joke: Maths Class II (Read 289 times)
joker
Freelancer
Posts: 966
#Joke: Maths Class II
«
on:
Aug 25, 2014, 01:31 PM
In a Maths class:
TEACHER: If you multiple 2196 by 15 and subtract it by 772 and divide by 11, what will you get?
AKPOS: (he stands up and answers) I'll get it wrong!
