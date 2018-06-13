If Life Were Like A Computer:You could add/remove someone in your life using the control panel.You could put your kids in the recycle bin and restore them when you feel like it!You could improve your appearance by adjusting the display settings.You could turn off the speakers when life gets too noisy.You could click on (Ctrl, F) to recover your lost remote control and car keys.To get your daily exercise, just click on run!If you mess up your life, you could always press Ctrl, Alt, Delete and start all over!True or False?