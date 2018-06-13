One day at the LUTH Hospital in Lagos, a man suspected of having a contagious disease is lying in bed with a mask over his mouth. A young auxiliary nurse appears to sponge his face and hands."Nurse," he mumbles from behind the mask, "are my testicles black?"Embarrassed, the young nurse replies, "I don't know Mr Taiwo, I'm only here to wash your face and hands."He struggles again to ask, "Nurse, are my testicles black?"Again the nurse replies, "I can't tell. I'm only here to wash your face and hands."The Head Nurse was passing and saw the man getting a little distraught so she marched over to inquire what was wrong."Nurse," he mumbled, "are my testicles black?"Being a nurse of long-standing, the Head Nurse was undaunted. She whipped back the bedclothes, pulled down his pyjama trousers, moved his penis out of the way, had a right good look, pulled up the pyjamas, replaced the bedclothes and announced, "Nothing wrong with your testicles!"At this, the man pulled off his mask and asked again, "I SAID... Are my TESTS RESULTS BACK?!!!"