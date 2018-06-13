A man and his wife were having some problems at home and were giving each other the silent treatment.The next week the man realized that he would need his wife to wake him at 5.00am for an early morning business flight to Johannesburg. Not wanting to be the first to break the silence, he finally wrote on a piece of paper, "Please wake me at 5.00am."The next morning the man woke up, only to discover it was 9.00am, and that he had missed his flight. Furious, he was about to go and see why his wife hadn't woken him when he noticed a piece of paper by the be... it said... "It is 5.00am; wake up!"