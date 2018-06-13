A white man walked into a mall and was approached by an eager attendant named Akpos.AKPOS: Good day sir, as you can see, we have anything you would probably want; ranging from electronics to the finest kitchen utensils in their best quality, all for a very affordable price of course. May I first interest you with our finest furnitures?WHITE-MAN: Hmm, no.AKPOS: How about our new arrivals on textile materials, exclusively ordered from Dubai?WHITE-MAN: Thanks, but no.AKPOS: (unwilling to give up) How about our latest electronic gadgets, exclusively imported from Japan for an affordable price!WHITE-MAN: (seemingly impressed with Akpos' zeal to sell goods) No, but I must say, I really like your spirit!AKPOS; Is that all sir? This spirit was exclusively ordered from china, the price is N5,000 sir, but prices here are negotiable, so if the price seems to high, you can tell me how much you will like to offer for it and if your offer is above N4,000, you are eligible to a 10% discount at the cashier.