Author Topic: #Joke: Mummy's Boy  (Read 211 times)

#Joke: Mummy's Boy
« on: Aug 27, 2014, 09:32 PM »
MUM: Akpos, why are you crying?

AKPOS: I've hurt my finger.

MUM: When?

AKPOS: Half an hour ago.

MUM: I didn't hear you crying then.

AKPOS: No, I thought you were out.


