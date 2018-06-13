Pages: [1]   Go Down

#Joke: Old Age
Becky was walking down a residential street, when she noticed a little old man rocking in a chair on his veranda.

She called out to him as she passed. "Good afternoon! I couldn't help but notice how happy you look. What's your secret for a long happy life?"

"I smoke five packs of cigarettes a day," he replied. "I also drink a case of whiskey and three cases of Guinness beer a week, eat nothing but Mr. Biggs fast food, and never exercise."

"Wow! No exercising?" Becky  was amazed.

"The only exercise I do is watch and change channels on my TV." replied the man.

"That’s absolutely amazing. How old are you?" she asked.

"Twenty-six," he replied.
