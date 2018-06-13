Becky was walking down a residential street, when she noticed a little old man rocking in a chair on his veranda.She called out to him as she passed. "Good afternoon! I couldn't help but notice how happy you look. What's your secret for a long happy life?""I smoke five packs of cigarettes a day," he replied. "I also drink a case of whiskey and three cases of Guinness beer a week, eat nothing but Mr. Biggs fast food, and never exercise.""Wow! No exercising?" Becky was amazed."The only exercise I do is watch and change channels on my TV." replied the man."That’s absolutely amazing. How old are you?" she asked."Twenty-six," he replied.