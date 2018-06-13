Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: Touching Story  (Read 353 times)

#Joke: Touching Story
« on: Aug 28, 2014, 03:31 PM »
TEACHER: Who can tell us a Touching Story?

Akpos raised his hands.

TEACHER: Ok Akpos, go on.

AKPOS: One day, I was coming back from the farm, suddenly a girl blocked my way, I touched the girl and she touched me back, I touched her again and she touched me back. So I touched her again and again and again, and I warned her not to touch me back, but to my greatest surprise, she touched me again. Now I pull my clothes and my pants, removed my shoes and my golden chain. Guess what I did next?

The teacher who was aghast at what Akpos was saying timidly asked, "What happened?"  

AKPOS: As I pulled everything, I now touched her back. That's the end of my TOUCHING STORY.
