Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: Used Condoms  (Read 182 times)

joker

#Joke: Used Condoms
« on: Aug 28, 2014, 09:31 PM »
Akpos and his wife laid in the bed, about to sleep when his wife quizzed him on where he was during the day:

WIFE: You were reeking of feminine scent when you came home, where did you get it?

AKPOS: From the woman I was squeezed with in the taxi.

WIFE: What about the lipstick on your mouth?

AKPOS: Oh! I got it from my friend Cynthia whom I was congratulating for passing her exam.

WIFE: What about the used condoms in your pocket?

AKPOS: Hey, leave me alone don’t ask me silly questions. I want to sleep.

WIFE: (crying) This is not fair at all! When I use them, I don’t bring them home.

AKPOS: (sitting erect on the bed) What did you say?!

WIFE: Leave me alone I want to sleep!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Tags:
 