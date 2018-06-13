Akpos and his wife laid in the bed, about to sleep when his wife quizzed him on where he was during the day:WIFE: You were reeking of feminine scent when you came home, where did you get it?AKPOS: From the woman I was squeezed with in the taxi.WIFE: What about the lipstick on your mouth?AKPOS: Oh! I got it from my friend Cynthia whom I was congratulating for passing her exam.WIFE: What about the used condoms in your pocket?AKPOS: Hey, leave me alone don’t ask me silly questions. I want to sleep.WIFE: (crying) This is not fair at all! When I use them, I don’t bring them home.AKPOS: (sitting erect on the bed) What did you say?!WIFE: Leave me alone I want to sleep!