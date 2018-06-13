Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: A Lucky Driver  (Read 186 times)

#Joke: A Lucky Driver
« on: Aug 28, 2014, 11:31 PM »
A police officer pulls over a driver and informs him that he has just won $5000 in a safety competition all because he is wearing his seatbelt.  

"What are you going to do with the prize money?" the officer asks.

The man responds, ''I guess I'll go to a driving school and get my license.''

His wife says, "Officer, don't listen to him. He's a smart person when he's drunk.

The guy in the back seat says, "I knew we wouldn't get far in this stolen car."

Just then a knock comes from the boot of the car and a voice calls out, ''Have we crossed the border yet?''
