Author Topic: #Joke: Right Answers  (Read 330 times)

joker

#Joke: Right Answers
« on: Aug 29, 2014, 01:31 AM »
Akpos got 0% marks in an exam and was surprised because all his answers were seemingly correct!

The questions and answers below:

Q.1- In which battle did Usman Dan Fodio Die?

Ans.- In his Last Battle.

Q.2- Where was the Declaration of Independence Signed?

Ans.- At the Bottom of the Page.

Q.3- What is the Main Reason for Divorce?

Ans.- Marriage.

Q.4- What day is the Nigeria Independence?

Ans.- Independence Day

Q.5- When was Nelson Mandela Born?

Ans.- On His Birthday.

Q.6- How will you Distribute 8 Mangoes among 6 People?

Ans.- By Preparing Mango Shake!

