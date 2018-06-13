Akpos got 0% marks in an exam and was surprised because all his answers were seemingly correct!The questions and answers below:Q.1- In which battle did Usman Dan Fodio Die?Ans.- In his Last Battle.Q.2- Where was the Declaration of Independence Signed?Ans.- At the Bottom of the Page.Q.3- What is the Main Reason for Divorce?Ans.- Marriage.Q.4- What day is the Nigeria Independence?Ans.- Independence DayQ.5- When was Nelson Mandela Born?Ans.- On His Birthday.Q.6- How will you Distribute 8 Mangoes among 6 People?Ans.- By Preparing Mango Shake!Do you feel that he was wrongly penalised? Comment Below...