Akpos got 0% marks in an exam and was surprised because all his answers were seemingly correct!
The questions and answers below:
Q.1- In which battle did Usman Dan Fodio Die?
Ans.- In his Last Battle.
Q.2- Where was the Declaration of Independence Signed?
Ans.- At the Bottom of the Page.
Q.3- What is the Main Reason for Divorce?
Ans.- Marriage.
Q.4- What day is the Nigeria Independence?
Ans.- Independence Day
Q.5- When was Nelson Mandela Born?
Ans.- On His Birthday.
Q.6- How will you Distribute 8 Mangoes among 6 People?
Ans.- By Preparing Mango Shake!
Do you feel that he was wrongly penalised? Comment Below...