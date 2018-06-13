Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: #Joke: Bicycle Theft

#Joke: Bicycle Theft
« on: Aug 29, 2014, 05:31 PM »
A kid went to the police to report about his lost bicycle this morning...

KID: My new bicycle has been stolen!

POLICE: When did you notice?

KID: This morning.

POLICE: Do you have a suspect?

KID: Yes, my mum and dad.

POLICE: Why do you suspect them?

KID: Yesterday at midnight, I heard mum say, "Make it stand so I can sit on it very well." and dad said, "Climb up fast before it falls." I then heard mum say, "Push Slowly, don't hurt me!"

POLICE: (laughing uncontrollably) Go back home kid, I'm sure they've returned it!
